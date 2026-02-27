Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 34,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

