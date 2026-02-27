Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 67052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised shares of Jaguar Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

The company has a market cap of C$798.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.66.

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The company is a long-term producer, having been in continuous production since 2006, with plans to significantly grow production over the next few years.

