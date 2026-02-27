Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 460482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

