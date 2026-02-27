Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Price

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AROC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dawson James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Archrock Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,924. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Archrock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $377.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,719,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,869,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Archrock by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Archrock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Archrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Archrock this week:

Q4 / earnings beat and investor reaction: Archrock posted strong Q4 2025 results (EPS beat, double-digit revenue growth and healthy margins), which triggered an earlier rally in the shares as investors priced in improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price target: Stifel raised its price target from $31 to $40 and kept a Buy — a sizable upward revision that supports further upside expectations. Article Title

Estimates moved higher: Sidoti boosted quarterly EPS assumptions and raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $1.89; FY27 to $2.17), signaling analysts expect continued earnings tailwinds. (Sidoti research published Feb. 26) Positive Sentiment: Debt-reduction action: Archrock announced redemption of all $800M of its 6.25% senior notes due 2028 — a balance-sheet move that reduces future interest obligations and simplifies capital structure. Article Title

2026 guidance and backlog: Management provided adjusted EBITDA guidance of $865M–$915M for 2026 and cited strong backlog driven by natural gas demand — positive for fundamentals but subject to commodity/capex execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media/analyst attention: Multiple bullish write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight momentum status and estimate revisions — these increase visibility but don’t guarantee sustained gains. Article Title

Positive media/analyst attention: Multiple bullish write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight momentum status and estimate revisions — these increase visibility but don’t guarantee sustained gains. Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility risk after run-up: The strong run and analyst enthusiasm have likely prompted profit-taking and intraday weakness; Archrock still carries leverage (debt/equity ~1.8) which investors monitor as rates and capex needs evolve.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

