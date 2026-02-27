GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) COO Tara Allyce Campbell Sells 7,000 Shares

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.59. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBFH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. 82,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,056. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBank Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBFH. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the second quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter worth $7,323,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBFH. JonesTrading decreased their target price on shares of GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBank Financial

About GBank Financial

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

