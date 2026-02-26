US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 2.7% increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTEN stock remained flat at $44.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 64,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,190. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve. UTEN was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

