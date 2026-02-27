Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.88 million.

The company is executing a Phase Two profit plan to complement Phase One (which delivered $25M in 2025), targeting roughly $50M of incremental cost reductions in 2026 and guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $174M–$203M (about 13.7% at the midpoint, ~200 bps improvement) while lowering revenue guidance to $1.328B–$1.416B .

non‑cash goodwill impairment; adjusted Q4 EBITDA fell to from year‑over‑year and adjusted EPS was vs. , underscoring near‑term margin pressure. Management is actively rationalizing the portfolio—already moving to divest the Phoenix operations and exit Shock Therapy, Upfit UTV, and Geiser—with proceeds earmarked for debt reduction and the exits expected to be immediately accretive and improve AAG margins.

Tariffs remain a material headwind (company reports ~$50M gross impact in 2025 with $25M mitigated; expects ~$30M gross in 2026 and ~$15M net headwind in H1), and any tariff refunds or legal outcomes are uncertain and not assumed in guidance.

FOXF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 607,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $767.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 526.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

