Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cronos Group’s conference call:

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Record 2025 financials — Cronos reported Q4 net revenue of $44.5M (up 47% YoY) and organic full‑year net revenue growth of 25%, with record full‑year gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, and a strong balance sheet of $832M cash and short‑term investments .

— Cronos reported Q4 net revenue of $44.5M (up 47% YoY) and organic full‑year net revenue growth of 25%, with record full‑year gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, and a strong balance sheet of . Canadian brand and product momentum — Spinach led growth (vapes rose to #2 overall and #1 in vape cartridges in Q4), Sours edibles approached ~22% category share, and the new all‑in‑one PUFFERZ vape launched in select provinces with broader rollout planned in early 2026.

— Spinach led growth (vapes rose to #2 overall and #1 in vape cartridges in Q4), Sours edibles approached ~22% category share, and the new all‑in‑one PUFFERZ vape launched in select provinces with broader rollout planned in early 2026. International expansion and Netherlands acquisition — Israel net revenue grew 52% YoY and Cronos agreed to acquire CanAdelaar for €57.5M (~$67.5M) with earnouts, positioning Cronos in the Dutch adult‑use program and expanding its European footprint; management called the deal accretive.

— Israel net revenue grew 52% YoY and Cronos agreed to acquire CanAdelaar for €57.5M (~$67.5M) with earnouts, positioning Cronos in the Dutch adult‑use program and expanding its European footprint; management called the deal accretive. Near‑term margin and operational headwinds — Q4 adjusted gross margin weakened due to GrowCo expansion production quality mix and expense timing (Adjusted EBITDA was only $0.5M in Q4 and below earlier quarters), though management expects margins to normalize toward a ~43% run rate and CapEx to be modest in 2026.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 2,622,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,198. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Cronos Group News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus — Cronos reported $0.02 EPS vs. street $0.01 and outperformed revenue expectations, which supports near-term sentiment and valuation re-rating. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Q4 earnings beat consensus — Cronos reported $0.02 EPS vs. street $0.01 and outperformed revenue expectations, which supports near-term sentiment and valuation re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth and strong liquidity — company reported record Q4 net revenue (+47% YoY) and FY revenue growth, with an industry-leading balance sheet (reported ~$832M in cash & short-term investments), which reduces financing risk and funds expansion. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Top-line growth and strong liquidity — company reported record Q4 net revenue (+47% YoY) and FY revenue growth, with an industry-leading balance sheet (reported ~$832M in cash & short-term investments), which reduces financing risk and funds expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/idea coverage highlights growth runway — a recent Seeking Alpha piece notes geographic expansion (Europe, Australia), acquisitions and capacity gains as drivers for margin and revenue improvement over 24–36 months, supporting a bullish case at current valuation. Seeking Alpha Bullish Analysis

Analyst/idea coverage highlights growth runway — a recent Seeking Alpha piece notes geographic expansion (Europe, Australia), acquisitions and capacity gains as drivers for margin and revenue improvement over 24–36 months, supporting a bullish case at current valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent/glitched in recent release (reported as zero); no clear signal from short-interest trends to explain intraday moves.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent/glitched in recent release (reported as zero); no clear signal from short-interest trends to explain intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Foreign-exchange losses drove the quarter to a GAAP loss and produced negative headlines — coverage cites FX swings as the main drag on results, which is likely contributing to downward pressure on the stock despite the operational beats. Seeking Alpha: FX Losses MarketWatch: FX Impact

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Cronos Group this week:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 493,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 192.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRON

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group’s business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company’s branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.