US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:XBIL)

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 79,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,601. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve. XBIL was launched on Mar 7, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

