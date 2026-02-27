Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.39. Fairfax India shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 4,639 shares trading hands.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) is a Bermuda‐incorporated, Toronto‐based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long‐term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.