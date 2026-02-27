EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells 1,730 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $26,918.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,303.12. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Jon Ayotte sold 321 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $4,837.47.

On Monday, January 5th, Jon Ayotte sold 675 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $16,983.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $97,379.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,558. The firm has a market cap of $592.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $30.03.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $195.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 14.34%.EverQuote’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $290,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 615.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EverQuote by 28.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverQuote from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

