Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) Issues Earnings Results

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Beamr Imaging Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Beamr Imaging stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,725. Beamr Imaging has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beamr Imaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Beamr Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Beamr Imaging by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beamr Imaging by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beamr Imaging has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.

Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.

