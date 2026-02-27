Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.820-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 12.290-12.560 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $8.64 on Thursday, hitting $233.45. 4,032,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.01 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $715,119,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,882,000 after purchasing an additional 176,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.