Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.820-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 12.290-12.560 EPS.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — non‑GAAP EPS $2.85 vs. $2.63 est. and revenue $1.96B vs. ~$1.91B est.; management highlighted 19% YoY revenue growth. Autodesk (ADSK) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance sharply — Q1 FY27 EPS guide 2.82–2.86 vs. consensus ~2.29; FY27 EPS guide 12.29–12.56 vs. consensus ~10.36, and revenue guide above estimates — a clear catalyst for the rally. AUTODESK, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and follow‑up coverage suggest strong demand and that the outlook reduces investor fears about AI disruption — supporting sentiment around durable revenue growth. Autodesk ascends after Q4 results and outlook douse AI disruption fears
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/partnership news: Autodesk announced a collaboration using its AI-enabled Fusion platform with BioDapt on prosthetics design — positive for showcases and strategic positioning, but not immediately material to near-term revenue. Autodesk’s AI Prosthetics Partnership Could Be A Game Changer For Autodesk (ADSK)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces comparing valuation vs. peers and pre‑earnings previews circulated, providing context but no single consensus valuation shift. APPS vs ADSK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially earlier in February (reports showed ~6.4M shares short at one mid‑February read, ~3% of shares), which raises the potential for volatility and pressure if negative news reappears. (Short‑interest reads have some conflicting timestamped reports; monitor updates.)
- Negative Sentiment: Two analysts lowered price targets this week (Rosenblatt, Stifel), which could cap upside if more shops revise estimates despite the beat. Rosenblatt Lowers Autodesk Price Target Stifel Lowers Autodesk Price Target
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $715,119,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,882,000 after purchasing an additional 176,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.
The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
