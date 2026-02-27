System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 and last traded at GBX 190, with a volume of 6356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of System1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 550.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. System1 Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts expect that System1 Group PLC will post 23.4769111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

