James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 and last traded at GBX 500, with a volume of 24985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, James Fisher and Sons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 572.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £257.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.64.

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world.

