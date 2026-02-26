Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expands By 757.7%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 223 shares, a growth of 757.7% from the January 29th total of 26 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $40.94. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

Persimmon plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company’s product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK’s most prolific housebuilders.

