Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Increases By 959.3%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 157,037 shares, a growth of 959.3% from the January 29th total of 14,825 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,551. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel oncolytic virotherapy and diagnostic platforms for cancer treatment. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, telomelysin (OBP‐301), is an oncolytic adenovirus engineered to selectively replicate in telomerase‐positive tumor cells, offering a targeted approach to destroying cancerous tissue while sparing healthy cells. In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, Oncotelic markets TelomeScan, a proprietary diagnostic assay designed to detect and enumerate viable circulating tumor cells by exploiting telomerase activity.

Originally founded with technology licensed from Japanese research institutions, Oncotelic has established collaborative relationships in both the United States and Asia to advance its clinical and commercial programs.

