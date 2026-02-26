International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 1.9% After Insider Buying Activity

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $247.49 and last traded at $242.05. 7,314,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,053,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.54.

Specifically, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

