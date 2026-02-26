Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54, FiscalAI reports. Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Globant updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.100-6.500 EPS.

Globant Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 2,272,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Globant has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 618,600.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 167,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $5,809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.