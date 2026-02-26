Short Interest in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Decreases By 73.1%

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 227 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 29th total of 844 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDMV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $863,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.