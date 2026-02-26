Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 921 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.54. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. 208,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $607.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,260,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,461,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,841,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,160,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,015,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,421,000 after buying an additional 109,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,917,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 308,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Featured Stories

