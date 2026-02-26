Insider Selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 242 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $40,176.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,607.94. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 525,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,227. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $169.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,242,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,356,869,000 after purchasing an additional 684,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,419,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,164,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,991,573,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,799,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

