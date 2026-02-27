Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $18.75 EPS

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $18.75, reports.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

REVB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.11. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) by 442.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,272 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.29% of Revelation Biosciences worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Revelation Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.