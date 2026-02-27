Monica Raines Sells 437 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Monica Raines sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $46,754.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,999.80. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monica Raines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Monica Raines sold 219 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $23,073.84.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $104.02. 269,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.08.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Key Stories Impacting Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer‑term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Some published short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page

Some published short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre‑planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre‑planned. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days‑to‑cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.