Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corpay (CPAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) recently:

2/10/2026 – Corpay had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Corpay had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $385.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Corpay had its price target raised by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Corpay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $378.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Corpay had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Corpay had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $344.00 to $363.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Corpay had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $379.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Corpay was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – Corpay is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Corpay is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Corpay was upgraded by Scotiabank to “sector outperform”.

1/12/2026 – Corpay had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $380.00 to $369.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Corpay had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

