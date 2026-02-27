Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Cliff Donald Blessing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,321.32. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cliff Donald Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Cliff Donald Blessing sold 177 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $18,648.72.
Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of ADUS traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer‑term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale
- Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation
- Neutral Sentiment: Some published short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre‑planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days‑to‑cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.
The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.
