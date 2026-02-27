TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of TeleTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered TeleTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeleTech presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

TeleTech stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 824,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,123. TeleTech has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TeleTech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 597,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeleTech by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,541,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 462,085 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TeleTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TeleTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in TeleTech by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 93,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company’s core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

