zkSync 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.18 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, zkSync has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $133.59 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,302,954,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,302,954,161.9897559 with 9,219,028,324.87941862 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.02001295 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $23,791,186.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

