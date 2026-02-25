Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.16 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $24.16 million and $2.05 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 209,820,118 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 209,685,911.75596142. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.11268572 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3413 active market(s) with $1,885,063.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

