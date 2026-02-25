Vaulta (A) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Vaulta (A) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $128.54 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vaulta has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vaulta alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,624,924,325.2177 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.08026611 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $12,838,960.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vaulta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vaulta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.