Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $823.36 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.54 or 0.02965293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the. NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.