Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMQ. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cormark upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 60.98. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.56.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

