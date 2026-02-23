Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 77,500 Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Five9 by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 115.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,752 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Up 12.5%

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $19.32 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.43%.Five9’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Five9 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat: Five9 reported an EPS and revenue beat for the quarter, which triggered initial upside and volume as investors digested growth and profitability metrics. Article Title

Earnings beat: Five9 reported an EPS and revenue beat for the quarter, which triggered initial upside and volume as investors digested growth and profitability metrics. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated a buy on Five9 (supportive analyst commentary can bolster demand). Article Title

RBC Capital initiated a buy on Five9 (supportive analyst commentary can bolster demand). Positive Sentiment: UBS issued a buy rating (another vote of confidence despite later PT actions). Article Title

UBS issued a buy rating (another vote of confidence despite later PT actions). Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen raised Five9 to Strong‑Buy, adding to short‑term bullish analyst chatter. Article Title

Wall Street Zen raised Five9 to Strong‑Buy, adding to short‑term bullish analyst chatter. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target to $28.00, signaling lower upside expectations from that shop. Article Title

Mizuho cut its price target to $28.00, signaling lower upside expectations from that shop. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its price target to $26.00, further pressuring perceived valuation. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its price target to $26.00, further pressuring perceived valuation. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reduced its price target to $33.00. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity reduced its price target to $33.00. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $20.00 — one of the more bearish revisions in this batch. Article Title

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $20.00 — one of the more bearish revisions in this batch. Negative Sentiment: UBS also lowered a price target to $22.00 after issuing a buy, showing mixed positioning within the same firm. Article Title

UBS also lowered a price target to $22.00 after issuing a buy, showing mixed positioning within the same firm. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its target to $23.00, another downward revision reducing consensus upside. Article Title

Truist trimmed its target to $23.00, another downward revision reducing consensus upside. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $25.00 (RBC appears twice with buy initiation and later PT action). Article Title

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $139,438.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,764.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $221,720.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,811.94. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

