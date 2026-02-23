Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 262,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 204,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 41,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

