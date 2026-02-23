Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,555 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 22,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 154,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.64 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1006 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.