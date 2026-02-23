Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Core Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.7% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3%

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.34. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -13.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.