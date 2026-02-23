Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,461,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,756,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter.

CLIP opened at $100.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

