Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,555 shares during the period. Tutor Perini makes up approximately 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,922,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after acquiring an additional 103,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 4,166.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 1,126,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 209.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 487,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Arkley acquired 15,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $975,315.33. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 191,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,657.63. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

