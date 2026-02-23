Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX Shares Bought by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,074 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,904,590.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,484,751.26. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.