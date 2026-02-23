Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,528 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,162,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,633 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 639,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,872,000 after acquiring an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.