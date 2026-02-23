STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.9286.
STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.
Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.
