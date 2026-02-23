Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

