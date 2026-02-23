GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Zacks reports. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 911.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GeneDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $510,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $1,562,213.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,561.93. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 248.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

