Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 148.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,291,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,792,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,280,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,861 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,852,000 after purchasing an additional 207,834 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,806,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,150 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,536,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,370,000 after purchasing an additional 192,591 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

