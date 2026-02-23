MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $8,893,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $759.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.75 and a 200-day moving average of $553.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,172 shares of company stock worth $96,514,673. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.