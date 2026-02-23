Wall Street Zen Upgrades Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) to Buy

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.21. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.