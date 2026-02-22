Wolfe Repass Sells 21,857 Shares of Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $32,348.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,377 shares in the company, valued at $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fold in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fold by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fold by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fold by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fold

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

