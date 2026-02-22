iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Position Lowered by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

