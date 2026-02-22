Insider Selling: Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) CAO Sells $22,580.30 in Stock

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) CAO John Goll sold 698 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $22,580.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,124.55. This trade represents a 51.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IMCR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Key Stories Impacting Immunocore

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunocore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support: multiple brokers still carry buy/overweight views and the consensus average price target (~$60.90) sits well above the current market level, which can underpin upside if clinical or commercial progress resumes. MarketBeat IMCR Coverage

Analyst and institutional support: multiple brokers still carry buy/overweight views and the consensus average price target (~$60.90) sits well above the current market level, which can underpin upside if clinical or commercial progress resumes. Positive Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~84.5%): large, stable holders (Primecap, Bellevue, Tang Capital, Millennium, Armistice) can reduce free float and provide support over the medium term as long-term investors remain committed. MarketBeat IMCR Coverage

High institutional ownership (~84.5%): large, stable holders (Primecap, Bellevue, Tang Capital, Millennium, Armistice) can reduce free float and provide support over the medium term as long-term investors remain committed. Neutral Sentiment: Strong liquidity on the balance sheet: very high current and quick ratios (~6.0) reduce short-term solvency risk but are unlikely to drive near-term share moves absent new catalysts.

Strong liquidity on the balance sheet: very high current and quick ratios (~6.0) reduce short-term solvency risk but are unlikely to drive near-term share moves absent new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent: the recent report shows effectively 0 shares short (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and should be treated cautiously rather than interpreted as a market signal.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent: the recent report shows effectively 0 shares short (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and should be treated cautiously rather than interpreted as a market signal. Neutral Sentiment: Lower-than-average intraday volume can amplify price moves on either positive or negative news; monitor volume for conviction on any follow-through.

Lower-than-average intraday volume can amplify price moves on either positive or negative news; monitor volume for conviction on any follow-through. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares (~48% reduction in her stake) and several other senior insiders (David Berman, John Goll, Tina Leger) also sold large portions on the same day—a development that commonly pressures sentiment and can trigger short‑term selling. InsiderTrades: CEO Sells IMCR SEC Form 4 (Berman)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 51.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.90.

About Immunocore

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

