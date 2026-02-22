Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.6%

IVR stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,722.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

See Also

